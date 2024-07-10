Delhi Government Prepares for Potential Yamuna Flood Amid Monsoon Showers

Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday affirmed that the AAP government is thoroughly prepared to tackle any potential flood scenarios if the Yamuna river's water level breaches the danger mark amidst monsoon showers, which have already inundated various parts of the city multiple times this month.

The minister assessed the readiness of relevant departments by inspecting the old iron bridge and Yamuna Bazaar areas. According to an official statement, authorities assured Atishi that they are ready with motor boats, divers, and medical teams, and will establish relief camps if flooding occurs.

Currently, with the Yamuna's water level at 202.6 meters—well below the danger threshold—Atishi noted that the government remains vigilant to avoid any public inconveniences. Should the water level hit critical levels, the administration will issue alarms and safely evacuate affected areas. Last year, the Yamuna river reached its highest level in four decades, prompting early preparedness this monsoon season, according to Atishi.

