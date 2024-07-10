Left Menu

Delhi Government Prepares for Potential Yamuna Flood Amid Monsoon Showers

Delhi minister Atishi announced that the AAP government is fully prepared to handle any flood-like situation if the Yamuna river crosses the danger mark due to heavy monsoon rains. The government has readied motor boats, divers, medical staff, and relief camps in advance to ensure people's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:17 IST
Delhi Government Prepares for Potential Yamuna Flood Amid Monsoon Showers
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday affirmed that the AAP government is thoroughly prepared to tackle any potential flood scenarios if the Yamuna river's water level breaches the danger mark amidst monsoon showers, which have already inundated various parts of the city multiple times this month.

The minister assessed the readiness of relevant departments by inspecting the old iron bridge and Yamuna Bazaar areas. According to an official statement, authorities assured Atishi that they are ready with motor boats, divers, and medical teams, and will establish relief camps if flooding occurs.

Currently, with the Yamuna's water level at 202.6 meters—well below the danger threshold—Atishi noted that the government remains vigilant to avoid any public inconveniences. Should the water level hit critical levels, the administration will issue alarms and safely evacuate affected areas. Last year, the Yamuna river reached its highest level in four decades, prompting early preparedness this monsoon season, according to Atishi.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024