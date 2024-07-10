Astronomers Discover Elusive Mid-Sized Black Hole in Star Cluster

Astronomers have identified a mid-sized black hole in the Omega Centauri star cluster, believed to be the remnant core of a small galaxy absorbed by the Milky Way 8 to 10 billion years ago. The black hole is at least 8,200 times more massive than our sun, researchers announced Wednesday.

The unusual motion of seven stars near the cluster's core provides compelling evidence for the black hole's existence. The discovery, observed over two decades using the Hubble Space Telescope, supports ongoing debates about intermediate-mass black holes, crucial for understanding galaxy mergers and black hole evolution.

This finding, led by astronomer Maximilian Häberle from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, highlights that many of these mid-sized black holes could be common and represent early stages in the formation of supermassive black holes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)