Historic Floods Sweep Eastern Europe

Severe flooding in eastern Romania on Saturday claimed the lives of at least four people and caused extensive damage to thousands of homes, officials reported. Following days of relentless rain, river levels have surged, putting authorities on high alert across central and eastern Europe.

Residents along the Czech-Polish border were evacuated as rivers breached alert levels, and the Czech capital, Prague, implemented preventative anti-flooding measures. In Romania, flooding affected eight counties, with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu set to visit the worst-hit Galati county where four deaths and substantial property damage were recorded.

The Romanian Environment Ministry's water agency reported over 150 litres per square metre of rainfall within 24 hours. Dramatic television footage depicted flooded streets littered with debris, while a Black Hawk helicopter was deployed for search and rescue operations.

Northern and northeastern parts of the Czech Republic have faced the most severe downpours, with up to 250 mm of rain since Thursday. Environment Minister Petr Hladik warned residents in the hardest-hit areas to prepare for evacuations.

Meanwhile, Prague, still haunted by the catastrophic 2002 floods, has erected flood barriers and closed the Prague Zoo. Rail services across the nation are disrupted. In Brno, a hospital has evacuated patients as a precaution. Similar scenes unfolded in Glucholazy, Poland, where residents were evacuated due to rising river levels.

Eastern European nations continue to grapple with extreme weather forecasts, prompting emergency preparations across the region. In Budapest, Hungary, officials plan to close lower-lying areas as the Danube River nears record-high levels.

