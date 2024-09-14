Heavy Rainfall Pummels Northern Odisha Districts, More Expected

Northern Odisha districts adjoining West Bengal experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued downpour over the next couple of days.

Kusumi in Mayurbhanj district received the highest rainfall at 136 mm, while Bhogorai and Jaleswar in Balasore recorded 104 mm and 67 mm, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Saturday.

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is now moving towards Gangetic West Bengal, bringing heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Odisha. Expected heavy rainfall at isolated places could lead to flash floods and waterlogging, causing damage to kutcha roads and vulnerable houses. Residents are advised to follow traffic and safety advisories and avoid venturing into the sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)