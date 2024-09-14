Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall Pummels Northern Odisha Districts, More Expected

Northern Odisha districts, particularly adjacent to West Bengal, experienced significant rainfall on Saturday, with more expected according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Kusumi in Mayurbhanj recorded 136 mm, followed by Bhogorai and Jaleswar in Balasore. IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple districts over the coming days, possibly leading to flash floods and road damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:01 IST
Heavy Rainfall Pummels Northern Odisha Districts, More Expected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Odisha districts adjoining West Bengal experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued downpour over the next couple of days.

Kusumi in Mayurbhanj district received the highest rainfall at 136 mm, while Bhogorai and Jaleswar in Balasore recorded 104 mm and 67 mm, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Saturday.

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is now moving towards Gangetic West Bengal, bringing heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Odisha. Expected heavy rainfall at isolated places could lead to flash floods and waterlogging, causing damage to kutcha roads and vulnerable houses. Residents are advised to follow traffic and safety advisories and avoid venturing into the sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024