PM Modi to Launch Multibillion-Rupee Projects During Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day tour to Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha, starting from September 15. During the visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone and launch projects valued at more than Rs 12,460 crore.

In Jharkhand, Modi will flag off six Vande Bharat trains from Tatanagar Junction Railway Station and address a massive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Jamshedpur. Additionally, he will inaugurate railway projects worth Rs 660 crore and distribute sanction letters to PMAY-G beneficiaries.

On September 17 in Odisha, Modi will launch the 'Subhadra' yojana and lay foundation stones for railway and highway projects worth over Rs 2,800 crore. The prime minister will also hand over the first instalment of assistance to PMAY-G beneficiaries across 14 states and inaugurate the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)