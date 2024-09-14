Left Menu

Central Europe Faces Torrential Storm Crisis

Central Europe is bracing for severe flooding amid torrential storms. Romania has reported four deaths, while thousands have been evacuated across multiple countries. Emergency services are deployed to affected areas, with significant efforts to rescue stranded individuals. High rainfall and winds have devastated infrastructure across the region, highlighting the impacts of climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Romania

Central Europe is experiencing a torrential storm crisis, with Romania reporting four deaths due to unprecedented rainfall. Emergency services are actively rescuing stranded individuals in hard-hit regions such as Galati and Vaslui, where thousands of households have been affected.

Across eight Romanian counties, powerful winds have toppled trees, damaged vehicles, and obstructed roads. Authorities have employed text alerts to keep residents informed as they remove floodwaters from homes. In Galati alone, a Black Hawk helicopter has been deployed for rescue missions.

Other nations, including the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, and Moldova, are also preparing for intense flooding, leading to widespread evacuations and power outages. Officials emphasize the urgent need to anticipate and mitigate extreme weather events driven by climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

