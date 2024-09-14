Central Europe Faces Torrential Storm Crisis

Central Europe is experiencing a torrential storm crisis, with Romania reporting four deaths due to unprecedented rainfall. Emergency services are actively rescuing stranded individuals in hard-hit regions such as Galati and Vaslui, where thousands of households have been affected.

Across eight Romanian counties, powerful winds have toppled trees, damaged vehicles, and obstructed roads. Authorities have employed text alerts to keep residents informed as they remove floodwaters from homes. In Galati alone, a Black Hawk helicopter has been deployed for rescue missions.

Other nations, including the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, and Moldova, are also preparing for intense flooding, leading to widespread evacuations and power outages. Officials emphasize the urgent need to anticipate and mitigate extreme weather events driven by climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)