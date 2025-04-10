Bamboo Cultivation: The Green Solution to Climate Change Advocated by Maharashtra's Pasha Patel

Pasha Patel, Chairman of Maharashtra State Agricultural Price Commission, has spotlighted the role bamboo cultivation can play in combating climate change, urging the cooperative sector to spearhead this initiative.

Patel emphasized bamboo's ability to sequester 60 tonnes of CO2 per hectare annually, far surpassing many tree species in carbon capture efficiency. He called for a national effort led by the ministerial coordination of Union Cooperation, Agriculture, and Rural Development Ministries.

Maharashtra's Atal Bamboo Samruddhi Yojana and Patel's NGO plan to pioneer such efforts, aiming to mitigate predicted global temperature rises while invigorating rural economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)