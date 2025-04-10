Bamboo Cultivation: The Green Solution to Climate Change Advocated by Maharashtra's Pasha Patel
Pasha Patel, Maharashtra State Agricultural Price Commission Chairman, calls for the cooperative sector's role in bamboo cultivation to address climate change. He highlights bamboo's high carbon sequestration. A national drive, supported by various ministries and Maharashtra's Atal Bamboo Samruddhi Yojana, aims to reduce CO2 levels and support rural economies.
- Country:
- India
Pasha Patel, Chairman of Maharashtra State Agricultural Price Commission, has spotlighted the role bamboo cultivation can play in combating climate change, urging the cooperative sector to spearhead this initiative.
Patel emphasized bamboo's ability to sequester 60 tonnes of CO2 per hectare annually, far surpassing many tree species in carbon capture efficiency. He called for a national effort led by the ministerial coordination of Union Cooperation, Agriculture, and Rural Development Ministries.
Maharashtra's Atal Bamboo Samruddhi Yojana and Patel's NGO plan to pioneer such efforts, aiming to mitigate predicted global temperature rises while invigorating rural economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
