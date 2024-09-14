Left Menu

Rajasthan's Ambitious Rs 30,000 Crore Water Grid Initiative

Rajasthan is set to launch a Rs 30,000 crore run-off water grid aimed at improving flood management and optimizing water usage. Announced by Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat at the Rajasthan Jal Mahotsav event, this project seeks to address crucial water management issues under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:59 IST
In a significant move for water management, Rajasthan is planning to introduce a Rs 30,000 crore run-off water grid, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat announced on Saturday.

The comprehensive project aims to enhance flood protection and optimize water utilization, reflecting the government's commitment to water conservation. Speaking at the Rajasthan Jal Mahotsav event in Jaipur's Nevta, Rawat emphasized the need for efficient water use.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration has already initiated this vital project. The Jal Mahotsav, held during Jal Jhulni Ekadashi, saw state-wide celebrations with a focus on water conservation and community participation at reservoirs and 385 dams. The government prioritizes irrigation and drinking water for farmers and citizens, leveraging this year's abundant monsoon rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

