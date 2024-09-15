Left Menu

Yellow Alert Issued as Thunderstorms and Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh

The meteorological department in Himachal Pradesh has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning in six districts. The state is expected to experience a wet spell until September 21, with intermittent rains causing road closures and power disruptions. Rain-related incidents have resulted in 169 deaths, and economic losses are estimated at Rs 1,327 crore.

The local meteorological department has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning in six districts of Himachal Pradesh for Sunday and Wednesday.

The region is forecasted to experience intermittent rains until September 21, with Kasauli recording the highest rainfall of 53 mm since Saturday evening, according to Met officials. Dharampur, Renuka, and other areas have also experienced significant rainfall.

Consequently, over 40 roads were closed, and 53 power supply schemes were disrupted, as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The monsoon season, running from June 1 to September 15, has seen an 18% rain deficit, with a total of 562.9 mm of rainfall against an average of 689.6 mm. Tragically, 169 people have died, and 30 are missing due to rain-related incidents, with economic losses estimated at Rs 1,327 crore.

