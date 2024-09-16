Strongest Typhoon Hits Shanghai in 75 Years

Typhoon Bebinca, the most powerful storm to hit Shanghai in 75 years, made its formidable landfall on Monday, effectively paralyzing the megacity of 25 million residents.

Boasting wind speeds of up to 42 meters per second, Bebinca struck the Lingang area in Shanghai's Pudong District, according to the central meteorological observatory. Thousands of relief workers have been deployed to respond to emergencies as the city braces for the impact.

Already identified as the 13th typhoon to affect China this year, Bebinca has caused significant disruptions: flight cancellations, ferry suspensions, and the closure of highways. State agencies have elevated emergency responses, and substantial precautions, including the preparation of temporary rest areas for stranded passengers, are in full effect.

