Left Menu

Strongest Typhoon Hits Shanghai in 75 Years

Typhoon Bebinca, the strongest in 75 years, made landfall in Shanghai, causing widespread disruption. With wind speeds reaching 42 meters per second, the storm has led to flight cancellations, ferry suspensions, and the relocation of over 414,000 people. Relief workers are mobilized to manage the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:04 IST
Strongest Typhoon Hits Shanghai in 75 Years
  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Bebinca, the most powerful storm to hit Shanghai in 75 years, made its formidable landfall on Monday, effectively paralyzing the megacity of 25 million residents.

Boasting wind speeds of up to 42 meters per second, Bebinca struck the Lingang area in Shanghai's Pudong District, according to the central meteorological observatory. Thousands of relief workers have been deployed to respond to emergencies as the city braces for the impact.

Already identified as the 13th typhoon to affect China this year, Bebinca has caused significant disruptions: flight cancellations, ferry suspensions, and the closure of highways. State agencies have elevated emergency responses, and substantial precautions, including the preparation of temporary rest areas for stranded passengers, are in full effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024