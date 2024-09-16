Audit Report Flags Project Cheetah Concerns in Kuno National Park
An audit by the Accountant General of Madhya Pradesh has raised issues about the management of Project Cheetah in Kuno National Park. The report cites lack of coordination between central and state departments and notes that cheetah reintroduction was not included in the park's 2020-2030 management plan.
- Country:
- India
An audit report by the Accountant General of Madhya Pradesh has brought to light critical concerns surrounding the administration of Project Cheetah in Kuno National Park, pinpointing a significant ''lack of coordination'' between central and state government departments.
The report unveiled that the park's management plan for 2020-2030 does not include any mention of cheetah reintroduction, despite the arrival of cheetahs from Africa. According to Uttam Sharma, Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of the Lion Project, responses have been provided to the audit, but specific details were withheld.
S.P. Yadav, Director-General of the International Big Cat Alliance, stated that there is currently no need for the translocation of Asiatic lions from Gujarat, as natural geographic isolation is occurring. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised that the cheetah reintroduction undertaking was not part of an approved plan, incurring substantial expenses without clear instructions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP MLA Accuses Central Government of Misusing Agencies in Waqf Properties Case
Congress Questions Central Government's Silence on Drone Attacks in Manipur
Himachal Pradesh's New Medical Device Park Promises 10,000 Jobs Amidst Forest Management Updates
Central Government Team Evaluates Flood Damage in Andhra Pradesh
Central Government Mobilizes Relief Efforts for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Floods