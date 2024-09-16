Left Menu

Iran Denies Providing Hypersonic Missiles to Yemen's Houthis

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian refuted claims of supplying hypersonic missiles to Yemen's Houthis, a day after the group fired a missile at Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed retaliation. Pezeshkian noted the logistical implausibility and highlighted Iran's recent unveiling of its domestic hypersonic missile, 'Fattah.'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has refuted claims that Tehran supplied hypersonic missiles to Yemen's Houthis. Speaking at a televised news conference on Monday, Pezeshkian addressed the issue a day after the Iran-backed group claimed responsibility for firing a hypersonic missile at Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded firmly, threatening severe repercussions against the Houthis, who have control over northern Yemen. Netanyahu described the missile strike, which reached central Israel on Sunday, as a significant escalation. 'Israel will inflict a heavy price,' he vowed.

Pezeshkian questioned the logistical feasibility of such a transfer. 'It takes a person a week to travel to Yemen from Iran, how could this missile have gotten there? We don't have such missiles to provide to Yemen,' he stated. However, last year, Iran unveiled its first domestically produced hypersonic ballistic missile, 'Fattah,' during a state-televised ceremony.

