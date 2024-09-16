Left Menu

Central Europe Devastated by Deadly Floods

Severe flooding across central Europe, particularly in Poland and the Czech Republic, has resulted in at least 17 deaths. The deluge has submerged entire towns, damaged infrastructure, and forced widespread evacuations. Authorities are actively responding to mitigate the disaster's impact, with Polish and Czech officials announcing emergency measures and seeking EU financial aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Severe flooding across central Europe, particularly in Poland and the Czech Republic, has resulted in at least 17 deaths. The deluge has submerged entire towns, damaged infrastructure, and forced widespread evacuations.

On Monday, the Polish government declared a state of natural disaster and allocated 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) for relief efforts. Prime Minister Donald Tusk mentioned that they would seek financial assistance from the European Union to address the crisis.

In the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava, industrial areas and residential neighborhoods were inundated, compelling hundreds to evacuate. The town of Litovel experienced water levels up to a meter deep, while Jesenik began cleanup operations once floodwaters receded. Both regions face significant damage, affecting daily life and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

