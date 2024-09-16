Central Europe Devastated by Deadly Floods

Severe flooding across central Europe, particularly in Poland and the Czech Republic, has resulted in at least 17 deaths. The deluge has submerged entire towns, damaged infrastructure, and forced widespread evacuations.

On Monday, the Polish government declared a state of natural disaster and allocated 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) for relief efforts. Prime Minister Donald Tusk mentioned that they would seek financial assistance from the European Union to address the crisis.

In the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava, industrial areas and residential neighborhoods were inundated, compelling hundreds to evacuate. The town of Litovel experienced water levels up to a meter deep, while Jesenik began cleanup operations once floodwaters receded. Both regions face significant damage, affecting daily life and essential services.

