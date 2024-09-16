Left Menu

India's Tree Cover: Audited Growth or Convenient Redefinition?

India's National Green Tribunal is examining claims of substantial natural forest decline, contrary to government assertions of green cover growth. Disparities arise from definition changes in what constitutes a forest. This has implications for India's net zero emissions targets and participation in the global carbon market.

Updated: 16-09-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:33 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) of India has launched an investigation into contradictions between government claims of increasing forest cover and independent reports of significant natural forest decline.

At stake is India's commitment to expanding its forested land to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 and participate in global carbon trading markets. Recent figures from Global Forest Watch (GFW) indicate a 23,000 square km loss of tree cover, primarily in natural forests, over the past two decades.

The government attributes its reported forest cover gains to a revised definition of forests, which includes non-traditional green areas. This investigation could impact India's climate goals and its international standing in environmental conservation.

