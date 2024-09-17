West Bengal Faces Intensifying Flood Crisis Due to Water Release from Dams

The flood crisis in West Bengal is escalating as the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) released over 3 lakh cusecs of water from Panchet and Maithon dams within seven hours, officials reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerns on Monday night about potential flooding in at least seven districts downstream following the water release from neighboring Jharkhand dams.

During a press briefing, Banerjee accused the DVC of discharging water without prior notification to her administration. DVC officials stated that 3 lakh cusecs of water were released from 11:30 pm on Monday to 6:54 am on Tuesday, including an initial release of 90,000 cusecs that was escalated by an additional 2.1 lakh cusecs due to continued high upstream water flow.

Several districts like Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman, and parts of North and South 24 Parganas were already flooded due to continuous rainfall over the past two days, with rivers at full capacity. Banerjee said she has reached out three times to the Jharkhand Chief Minister, urging regulation of water release.

Heavy rains have flooded multiple low-lying areas in southern West Bengal, with the Silabati River in Paschim Medinipur flowing above danger levels. TMC MP and actor Deepak Adhikari examined the flood-affected Ghatal and Keshpur areas, confirming administrative preparedness for relief operations. Local farmers, especially those cultivating paddy and jute in Chandrakona block 1, face severe losses as water levels rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)