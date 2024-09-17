Current Science News: Pregnancy Brain Changes, AI Examination, Ariane 6 Launch

A recent study has shown that pregnancy can significantly rewire a woman's brain. Researchers tracked these neurological changes from three weeks before conception, through nine months of pregnancy, and up to two years postpartum, mapping both temporary and enduring transformations.

In a bid to challenge advanced AI systems, a group of technology experts, led by the Center for AI Safety (CAIS) and Scale AI, announced 'Humanity's Last Exam'. This initiative seeks to develop difficult questions that can stump AIs, thereby assessing when they reach expert-level proficiency.

Arianespace confirmed that the Ariane 6 will embark on its second mission by the year's end after rectifying a software issue identified during its inaugural launch. The European space firm aims to ensure its newest rocket successfully completes its upcoming mission.

