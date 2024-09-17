Left Menu

Current Science News: Pregnancy Brain Changes, AI Examination, Ariane 6 Launch

This summary offers updates on three major science stories: changes in a woman's brain during pregnancy, a global challenge for AI systems termed 'Humanity's Last Exam,' and the forthcoming launch of the Ariane 6 rocket following software fixes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent study has shown that pregnancy can significantly rewire a woman's brain. Researchers tracked these neurological changes from three weeks before conception, through nine months of pregnancy, and up to two years postpartum, mapping both temporary and enduring transformations.

In a bid to challenge advanced AI systems, a group of technology experts, led by the Center for AI Safety (CAIS) and Scale AI, announced 'Humanity's Last Exam'. This initiative seeks to develop difficult questions that can stump AIs, thereby assessing when they reach expert-level proficiency.

Arianespace confirmed that the Ariane 6 will embark on its second mission by the year's end after rectifying a software issue identified during its inaugural launch. The European space firm aims to ensure its newest rocket successfully completes its upcoming mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

