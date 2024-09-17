Catastrophic Central European Flooding: Lives Lost and Cities Devastated
Severe flooding across Central Europe has resulted in significant loss of life and widespread damage to homes. Affected countries include the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria with at least 16 fatalities reported. Volunteer and military efforts are ongoing in Hungary and Poland to mitigate the rising waters.
- Country:
- Poland
In an unprecedented turn of events, catastrophic flooding has swept across Central Europe, claiming lives and causing extensive property damage. The Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria have been heavily impacted, with at least 16 deaths recorded.
Efforts are underway to fortify river embankments in Budapest, Hungary's capital situated on the Danube River, and Wroclaw, a southwestern Polish city on the Oder River, as they brace for incoming flood waves.
Hungary's government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has deployed soldiers and enlisted volunteers to fill sandbags. Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, water levels are receding, but the damage amounts to billions of Euros, necessitating military intervention for cleanup and recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Ministers Criticize Hungary's Nationalist Agenda
Harvinder Singh becomes first Indian archer to win gold medal at Paralympics, beats Poland's Lukasz Ciszek 6-0 in men's recurve open final.
Controversy Over Hungary's Work Visa Policy for Russians and Belarusians
Munich Incident: Austrian Teen Gunman Killed Near Israeli Consulate
High-Stakes Shootout in Munich: Austrian Gunman Killed Near Israeli Consulate