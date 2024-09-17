Left Menu

Catastrophic Central European Flooding: Lives Lost and Cities Devastated

Severe flooding across Central Europe has resulted in significant loss of life and widespread damage to homes. Affected countries include the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria with at least 16 fatalities reported. Volunteer and military efforts are ongoing in Hungary and Poland to mitigate the rising waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In an unprecedented turn of events, catastrophic flooding has swept across Central Europe, claiming lives and causing extensive property damage. The Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria have been heavily impacted, with at least 16 deaths recorded.

Efforts are underway to fortify river embankments in Budapest, Hungary's capital situated on the Danube River, and Wroclaw, a southwestern Polish city on the Oder River, as they brace for incoming flood waves.

Hungary's government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has deployed soldiers and enlisted volunteers to fill sandbags. Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, water levels are receding, but the damage amounts to billions of Euros, necessitating military intervention for cleanup and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

