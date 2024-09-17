Left Menu

Bamboo Habba 2024: Pioneering a Sustainable Future with Bamboo Innovations

Bamboo Habba 2024, hosted by the Centre for Green Building Material and Technology (CGBMT), showcased the versatility and sustainability of bamboo through workshops, exhibitions, and expert sessions. The festival highlighted bamboo’s role in sustainable development, modern architecture, and urban pollution mitigation, aligning with initiatives like Bengaluru’s Climate Action Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:30 IST
The Bamboo Habba 2024 underscored bamboo's versatility and sustainability, hosted at the newly inaugurated five-acre campus of the Centre for Green Building Material and Technology (CGBMT).

The festival featured key workshops on Bamboo Plantation, Product Design, and Building Design and Construction, drawing substantial participation from diverse sectors. Regular training on sustainable practices will continue to be offered at CGBMT's new campus.

Showcasing bamboo's potential in sustainable development, the event included music, fashion shows, exhibitions, and expert sessions. Prominent figures like Dr. Brijesh Kumar Dikshit and Ar. Prof. Neelam Manjunath spearheaded discussions on enhancing green cover and climate resilience through bamboo. The initiative aligns with projects like Bengaluru's Climate Action Plan, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

