Central Europe Braces for Worst Floods in Decades

Volunteers and emergency personnel worked tirelessly throughout the night to fortify the Polish city of Wroclaw against the oncoming floodwaters. Meanwhile, Hungary took the precautionary measure of opening a dam, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban described the approaching period as 'crucial.'

The most severe floods Central Europe has seen in two decades have ravaged areas from Romania to Poland. The torrents have left behind a path laden with mud, debris, submerged vehicles, and damaged infrastructure, with estimated damages running into billions of dollars.

In response, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed a crisis meeting, noting urgent measures and the mobilization of 14,000 soldiers to reinforce flood defenses using helicopters, drones, and manpower. Polish authorities and residents are bracing for water levels to peak in Wroclaw on Thursday.

Pope Francis acknowledged the 'tragic hardships' caused by the flooding and offered prayers for victims and their families. In Hungary, emergency measures continue as floodwaters are diverted to protect major cities. While parts of the Czech Republic see waters recede, financial aid and government intervention remain critical.

