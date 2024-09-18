Half of India's Infrastructure Unprepared for Disasters, CBRE Survey Finds

A recent CBRE survey reveals that nearly 50% of public infrastructure in India is currently unprepared for disaster management. These findings were highlighted at the 'Infrastructure Management Conference 2024,' organized jointly by CBRE and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

According to CBRE, inadequate risk management is a significant issue, exacerbated by factors such as unplanned urbanization, climate change, and geological hazards. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE India, emphasized the financial and social impacts of poor disaster planning. He urged for a proactive approach to ensure long-term sustainable development.

The survey underscores the increasing frequency of both natural and man-made disasters, adding that effective infrastructure management is crucial for India's growth and resilience. The country faces heightened risks ranging from industrial accidents to cyberattacks, highlighting an urgent need for innovative and agile risk management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)