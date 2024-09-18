Left Menu

Half of India's Infrastructure Unprepared for Disasters, CBRE Survey Finds

A CBRE survey indicates that nearly 50% of India's public infrastructure is unprepared for disaster management. The findings were discussed at the 'Infrastructure Management Conference 2024' organized by CBRE and CII. The report emphasizes the need for improved risk management practices to address natural and man-made disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent CBRE survey reveals that nearly 50% of public infrastructure in India is currently unprepared for disaster management. These findings were highlighted at the 'Infrastructure Management Conference 2024,' organized jointly by CBRE and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

According to CBRE, inadequate risk management is a significant issue, exacerbated by factors such as unplanned urbanization, climate change, and geological hazards. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE India, emphasized the financial and social impacts of poor disaster planning. He urged for a proactive approach to ensure long-term sustainable development.

The survey underscores the increasing frequency of both natural and man-made disasters, adding that effective infrastructure management is crucial for India's growth and resilience. The country faces heightened risks ranging from industrial accidents to cyberattacks, highlighting an urgent need for innovative and agile risk management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

