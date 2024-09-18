Bahraich's Elusive Wolf: Innovative Tactics and Community Impact
The Forest Department in Bahraich is employing innovative methods, including pre-recorded wolf howls, to capture a rogue wolf responsible for numerous attacks. Despite several tactics, the wolf remains elusive, causing fear among residents. The government is enhancing safety measures and offering financial aid to affected families.
- Country:
- India
The Forest Department in Bahraich is trying new and innovative methods to capture an elusive wolf, responsible for several attacks on locals. Authorities are now using pre-recorded female wolf cries through loudspeakers, hoping to lure the animal into a trap.
Ajit Pratap Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, mentioned that their latest method involves mimicking the call of a female wolf to attract the male wolf closer to the traps. Despite capturing five wolves previously using various techniques, this particular wolf remains out of reach.
Since mid-July, wolf attacks have claimed the lives of eight people, including seven children, and injured approximately three dozen others in Bahraich's Mahasi tehsil. Efforts include deploying 165 forest personnel, sharp-shooters, and police forces. The government has provided financial assistance and improved village safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
