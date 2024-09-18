Bahraich's Elusive Wolf: Innovative Tactics and Community Impact

The Forest Department in Bahraich is trying new and innovative methods to capture an elusive wolf, responsible for several attacks on locals. Authorities are now using pre-recorded female wolf cries through loudspeakers, hoping to lure the animal into a trap.

Ajit Pratap Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, mentioned that their latest method involves mimicking the call of a female wolf to attract the male wolf closer to the traps. Despite capturing five wolves previously using various techniques, this particular wolf remains out of reach.

Since mid-July, wolf attacks have claimed the lives of eight people, including seven children, and injured approximately three dozen others in Bahraich's Mahasi tehsil. Efforts include deploying 165 forest personnel, sharp-shooters, and police forces. The government has provided financial assistance and improved village safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)