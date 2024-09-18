Left Menu

Bahraich's Elusive Wolf: Innovative Tactics and Community Impact

The Forest Department in Bahraich is employing innovative methods, including pre-recorded wolf howls, to capture a rogue wolf responsible for numerous attacks. Despite several tactics, the wolf remains elusive, causing fear among residents. The government is enhancing safety measures and offering financial aid to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Forest Department in Bahraich is trying new and innovative methods to capture an elusive wolf, responsible for several attacks on locals. Authorities are now using pre-recorded female wolf cries through loudspeakers, hoping to lure the animal into a trap.

Ajit Pratap Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, mentioned that their latest method involves mimicking the call of a female wolf to attract the male wolf closer to the traps. Despite capturing five wolves previously using various techniques, this particular wolf remains out of reach.

Since mid-July, wolf attacks have claimed the lives of eight people, including seven children, and injured approximately three dozen others in Bahraich's Mahasi tehsil. Efforts include deploying 165 forest personnel, sharp-shooters, and police forces. The government has provided financial assistance and improved village safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

