Tragic Accident in Jabalpur: Seven Dead, Eleven Injured in Dumper Truck Collision

Seven people were killed and 11 others injured in a collision between a dumper truck and a three-wheeler goods vehicle in Jabalpur district. The truck dragged the auto for 100 meters before overturning. The victims are from Pratappur village and received medical assistance in local hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Jabalpur district on Wednesday afternoon as a dumper truck collided with a three-wheeler goods vehicle, resulting in seven fatalities and 11 injuries, according to officials.

The heavy vehicle dragged the loading auto for approximately 100 meters before overturning near Lunji village on the Sehore-Majhgawan road at around 3.30 PM, as reported by the police.

The deceased included four men and three women, identified by the Jabalpur district collector Deepak Saxena, as Shobharam (35), Usha Bai (50), Shiva Kol (18), Kallu Bai (30), Ranu Kol (19), Karan Kol (20), and Bhura Kol (three years). The injured, consisting of six men and four women, were all residents of Pratappur village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

