Odisha Government Intensifies Flood Relief Efforts in Balasore
The Odisha government has accelerated rescue and relief efforts in Balasore district as severe flooding continues, displacing over 11,000 people. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted an aerial survey and directed teams to expedite operations. Rivers Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, and Jalaka have overflowed due to heavy rains, impacting 35 gram panchayats and about 8,000 hectares of farmland.
The Odisha government has expedited rescue and relief operations in Balasore district as severe flooding persists, compelling the administration to evacuate over 11,000 people to safety.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, after conducting an aerial survey, instructed authorities to ensure the rescue of those marooned by the Subarnarekha River floods, triggered by heavy rain.
Post-survey, Majhi reported the deployment of NDRF, ODRAF, and fire service teams in the worst-affected areas, emphasizing swift rescue efforts.
The flooding, affected by overflowing Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, and Jalaka rivers, coupled with no reported casualties, has impacted six blocks and around 8,000 hectares of agricultural land.
Majhi mandated a roadmap for permanent flood solutions while sources noted Subarnarekha's water level was critical, and 11,632 people were now in safe places.
(With inputs from agencies.)
