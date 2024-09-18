Odisha Government Intensifies Flood Relief Efforts in Balasore

The Odisha government has expedited rescue and relief operations in Balasore district as severe flooding persists, compelling the administration to evacuate over 11,000 people to safety.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, after conducting an aerial survey, instructed authorities to ensure the rescue of those marooned by the Subarnarekha River floods, triggered by heavy rain.

Post-survey, Majhi reported the deployment of NDRF, ODRAF, and fire service teams in the worst-affected areas, emphasizing swift rescue efforts.

The flooding, affected by overflowing Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, and Jalaka rivers, coupled with no reported casualties, has impacted six blocks and around 8,000 hectares of agricultural land.

Majhi mandated a roadmap for permanent flood solutions while sources noted Subarnarekha's water level was critical, and 11,632 people were now in safe places.

(With inputs from agencies.)