Federal Reserve Balance Sheet Strategy: Powell's Stance
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has clarified that the Federal Reserve is not pausing the runoff of its balance sheet and can continue to cut rates simultaneously. He emphasized that both actions are forms of normalization and can coexist while reserves stay stable.
- Country:
- United States
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that the central bank is not considering halting the runoff of its balance sheet. Despite concerns, Powell assured that the Fed could manage both balance sheet reduction and rate cuts simultaneously.
During a news conference, Powell indicated that the recent decline in the Fed's balance sheet resulted largely from overnight borrowings. He stated, 'We're not thinking about stopping runoff because of this at all. We know these two things can happen side by side.'
Powell described both actions as forms of normalization, confirming that the Fed could maintain stability while enacting these policies concurrently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting Groundwater Reserves: The Unintended Benefits of India’s MNREGA Program
Court Reserves Verdict on Bushra Bibi's Acquittal Plea in High-Profile Settlement Case
Best contribution that monetary policy can make for sustainable growth is price stability: RBI Guv Das.
Supreme Court Reserves Decision on Kejriwal's Bail in Excise Policy Scam
Kejriwal's Bail Plea: Supreme Court Reserves Judgment Amid Fierce Debate