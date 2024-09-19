Left Menu

Massive Flooding Displaces 1,200 People and Disrupts Traffic in Uttar Pradesh

The Saryu river in Bairia tehsil has flooded, washing away nearly 20 metres of National Highway 31 and disrupting traffic between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Approximately 1,200 residents have been displaced, and local schools have been closed. The National Disaster Response Force is aiding in rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:16 IST
Massive Flooding Displaces 1,200 People and Disrupts Traffic in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nearly 20-metre stretch of National Highway 31 has been washed away by a swollen Saryu river in Bairia tehsil, cutting off traffic between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar via the Manjhi bridge, officials reported on Thursday.

Bairia Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sunil Kumar stated that the floodwaters surged late Wednesday night due to increased water flow, with Chanddiyar village being among the worst affected areas.

Approximately 1,200 residents have been displaced as a result of the rising waters, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Local authorities have closed primary and junior high schools in the most severely impacted areas to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024