Massive Flooding Displaces 1,200 People and Disrupts Traffic in Uttar Pradesh

A nearly 20-metre stretch of National Highway 31 has been washed away by a swollen Saryu river in Bairia tehsil, cutting off traffic between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar via the Manjhi bridge, officials reported on Thursday.

Bairia Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sunil Kumar stated that the floodwaters surged late Wednesday night due to increased water flow, with Chanddiyar village being among the worst affected areas.

Approximately 1,200 residents have been displaced as a result of the rising waters, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Local authorities have closed primary and junior high schools in the most severely impacted areas to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)