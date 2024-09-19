Left Menu

Portugal Battles Blazing Inferno: Arsonists Arrested Amidst Devastating Wildfires

Portuguese authorities have detained 14 suspected arsonists linked to deadly wildfires. These fires have claimed lives and devastated vast areas. Experts highlight rural neglect and economic motives behind the arson. The government vows stringent action, stressing the need for comprehensive landscape management to mitigate future risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:21 IST
Portugal Battles Blazing Inferno: Arsonists Arrested Amidst Devastating Wildfires
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Portuguese authorities have arrested 14 individuals suspected of starting some of the raging wildfires that have wreaked havoc across the nation. The devastating blazes have resulted in at least seven fatalities, obliterating homes, factories, and vast stretches of forestland.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has vowed severe punitive measures, describing these criminal acts as serving specific interests, though he refrained from elaborating. Notably, experts in civil protection and criminology have indicated potential economic motives and mental health issues as driving factors behind the arson.

In 2017, a significant percentage of wildfires in Portugal were attributed to arson, with personal gain cited as a frequent motive. Experts also emphasize the role of rural depopulation and inadequate land management in exacerbating fire hazards. Authorities highlight the urgent need for ongoing landscape maintenance to prevent future disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024