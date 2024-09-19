Portugal Battles Blazing Inferno: Arsonists Arrested Amidst Devastating Wildfires

Portuguese authorities have arrested 14 individuals suspected of starting some of the raging wildfires that have wreaked havoc across the nation. The devastating blazes have resulted in at least seven fatalities, obliterating homes, factories, and vast stretches of forestland.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro has vowed severe punitive measures, describing these criminal acts as serving specific interests, though he refrained from elaborating. Notably, experts in civil protection and criminology have indicated potential economic motives and mental health issues as driving factors behind the arson.

In 2017, a significant percentage of wildfires in Portugal were attributed to arson, with personal gain cited as a frequent motive. Experts also emphasize the role of rural depopulation and inadequate land management in exacerbating fire hazards. Authorities highlight the urgent need for ongoing landscape maintenance to prevent future disasters.

