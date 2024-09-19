Left Menu

Firefighters Battle Wildfires in Portugal Amidst Favorable Weather Conditions

Thousands of firefighters have largely contained deadly wildfires in Portugal’s Aveiro district after five days of destruction. The flames have engulfed tens of thousands of hectares, destroyed homes, and claimed seven lives. Cooler temperatures and international aid have aided firefighting efforts, although several dozen fires still rage across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:04 IST
Firefighters Battle Wildfires in Portugal Amidst Favorable Weather Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of firefighters tackling deadly wildfires in central and northern Portugal had largely doused the flames in the Aveiro district, one of the worst-hit, as of Thursday morning. Efforts are now focused on more than a dozen blazes still raging elsewhere after five days that ravaged tens of thousands of hectares of forest and farmland, destroyed houses, and claimed seven lives. The fires in Oliveira de Azemeis, Albergaria-a-Velha, and Sever da Vouga were no longer listed as active on the civil protection service's fires portal.

The flames left parking lots with lines of burnt cars, trees, and roads with smoke still billowing in Albergaria-a-Velha. "It was horrific, horrible, the fire passed by very quickly because of the wind but it was really bad," resident Maria Rodrigues of Macieira village told Reuters. She worried about her 11 sheep, stating, "Now they don't have anything to eat because there's nothing on the mountain." Cooler air temperatures with more humidity since Wednesday have helped the firefighting efforts following an unseasonably hot streak with gusts of wind fanning the flames.

The weather agency IPMA predicted maximum temperatures of 22-27 degrees Celsius (72-81 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday across the central and northern regions, well below recent days, which exceeded 30 C. On Wednesday, a 270-strong Spanish military emergencies team joined the effort in the central Vizeu district adjacent to Aveiro. Twelve aircraft supported hundreds of firefighters combating flames near Castro Daire. Spain, Italy, France, and Morocco have sent water-bombing aircraft. Data from the European Forest Fire Information Service showed wildfires had burned over 105,000 hectares since Saturday, marking the largest burned area since 2017. Authorities attribute some fires to arson and have arrested at least 14 suspects. (Additional reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Andrei Khalip, Editing by Gareth Jones and Alex Richardson)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024