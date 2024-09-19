Breakthrough in Understanding Genetic Risk for Ovarian and Breast Cancer

Scientists have identified over 3,000 genetic variants in the RAD51C gene linked to a higher risk of ovarian and breast cancer, according to a landmark study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

Published in the journal Cell, the findings provide vital data for medical professionals and diagnostic labs, significantly improving cancer risk assessments. Data analysis from extensive health databases confirmed these variants could increase the risk of aggressive breast and ovarian cancers by four and six times, respectively.

This research marks a significant step towards personalized medicine by revealing how genetic changes in RAD51C impact cancer risk, which could lead to new prevention strategies and treatments. The study emphasizes the complex nature of genetic risk for cancer, moving away from a simple yes-or-no scenario.

