Left Menu

Breakthrough in Understanding Genetic Risk for Ovarian and Breast Cancer

Researchers identified thousands of genetic variants in the RAD51C gene that could elevate the risk of ovarian and breast cancer, enabling more precise risk assessments and personalized treatments. This study offers significant insights into cancer risk prediction, prevention strategies, and potential new therapies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:19 IST
Breakthrough in Understanding Genetic Risk for Ovarian and Breast Cancer
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scientists have identified over 3,000 genetic variants in the RAD51C gene linked to a higher risk of ovarian and breast cancer, according to a landmark study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

Published in the journal Cell, the findings provide vital data for medical professionals and diagnostic labs, significantly improving cancer risk assessments. Data analysis from extensive health databases confirmed these variants could increase the risk of aggressive breast and ovarian cancers by four and six times, respectively.

This research marks a significant step towards personalized medicine by revealing how genetic changes in RAD51C impact cancer risk, which could lead to new prevention strategies and treatments. The study emphasizes the complex nature of genetic risk for cancer, moving away from a simple yes-or-no scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024