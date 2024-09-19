Severe Rainfall Disrupts Roads and Power in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall has thrown life out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, forcing the closure of 37 roads, including National Highway 5, and disrupting 57 power supply schemes, officials reported on Thursday. The state continues to experience moderate rainfall, with Kalpa receiving a significant 30.4 mm of rain since Wednesday evening, followed by other regions.

The situation has escalated with NH 5 being blocked near Malling in Kinnaur district due to falling shooting stones. On Thursday, officials confirmed that 12 roads were closed in Shimla, 10 in Kangra, nine in Mandi, four in Kullu, and one each in Kinnaur and Sirmaur districts.

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on September 25. The state has already recorded 174 deaths due to rain-related incidents since the start of the monsoon season, suffering losses amounting to Rs 1,331 crore, with Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti being the coldest and Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur the hottest place in the state.

