Haryana State Pollution Control Board Bolsters Efforts to Tackle Environmental Challenges
Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad directed regional officers of HSPCB to compile monthly environmental reports and form a working group with key departments. The group aims to address 50 pollution hotspots during the golden jubilee year. Emphasis was placed on interdepartmental coordination for pollution control and cleaner environment initiatives.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad directed officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to compile monthly environmental reports for their regions. This directive came during a meeting marking the Board's golden jubilee.
Prasad also announced the formation of a working group comprising stakeholders from departments like health, transport, and urban local bodies, aiming to address 50 pollution hotspots throughout the year. Emphasis was laid on interdepartmental coordination to bolster pollution control efforts for a cleaner environment in Haryana.
Chairman P Raghavendra Rao reviewed the Board's journey since 1974, highlighting its expanded scope from water pollution to various environmental challenges. Additionally, measures to address air pollution in preparation for winter, including the installation of 29 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations, were discussed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
