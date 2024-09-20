Left Menu

Polish Football Association Pledges $450,000 for Flood Relief

The Polish Football Association (PZPN) has announced a fund exceeding $450,000 to assist football clubs impacted by severe floods in central Europe. At least 24 fatalities have been reported, including seven in Poland. Wroclaw's Slask Wroclaw club postponed a match, launched a fundraiser, and transformed their stadium into a donation center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Polish Football Association (PZPN) has allocated over $450,000 to aid football clubs affected by severe flooding in central Europe, marking the worst deluge in two decades.

At least 24 individuals, including seven in Poland, have lost their lives due to the floods, with Wroclaw, the third-largest city in Poland, experiencing extensive damage.

PZPN President Cezary Kulesza stated that the funds will support affected clubs. Slask Wroclaw postponed a home match to help with relief efforts, transforming their stadium into a donation center and initiating a fundraiser. Meanwhile, the European Union has committed billions in aid, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk anticipating up to 5 billion euros for Poland's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

