Rabies Outbreak Detected in South African Seals: A First among Marine Mammals

Scientists in South Africa have identified the first outbreak of rabies in marine mammals, specifically in Cape fur seals, found in various locations along South Africa's west and south coast.

State veterinarian Dr. Lesley van Helden confirmed at least 24 seals were infected. Rabies, a fatal virus mainly transmitted through saliva, had never been recorded spreading among marine mammals.

South African authorities discovered the outbreak after a rabid seal bit a dog, leading to tests on 135 seal carcasses. Scientists are now investigating how the virus spread to seals and working on containment strategies.

