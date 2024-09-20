Left Menu

Mysterious Boat Incident Reported Near Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported a mysterious incident involving an unmanned boat near Yemen's Mokha. A shipmaster described the boat behaving unpredictably before leaving the area. Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and the ship and crew are safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported on Friday a mysterious maritime incident 45 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha.

According to the ship's master, an unmanned boat with a blue and white hull was spotted half a nautical mile away, behaving unpredictably before departing the area.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Both the ship and its crew are confirmed to be safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

