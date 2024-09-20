Mysterious Boat Incident Reported Near Yemen
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported a mysterious incident involving an unmanned boat near Yemen's Mokha. A shipmaster described the boat behaving unpredictably before leaving the area. Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and the ship and crew are safe.
