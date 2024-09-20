Mysterious Boat Incident Reported Near Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported on Friday a mysterious maritime incident 45 nautical miles south of Yemen's Mokha.

According to the ship's master, an unmanned boat with a blue and white hull was spotted half a nautical mile away, behaving unpredictably before departing the area.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Both the ship and its crew are confirmed to be safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)