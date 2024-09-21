Left Menu

PhD to Pagers: The Enigmatic Life of Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, a multilingual PhD holder and CEO of BAC Consulting, denies involvement in the manufacturing of exploding pagers that caused casualties in Lebanon. Her intriguing life includes a peripatetic career and various short-term jobs, with a residence in Budapest showcasing her artwork. Many aspects of her professional claims remain unverified.

Updated: 21-09-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 01:40 IST
Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, the Italian-Hungarian CEO of Hungary-based BAC Consulting, has denied any involvement in the manufacturing of exploding pagers that recently caused multiple casualties in Lebanon. Despite her company's licensing of the design from Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo, Barsony-Arcidiacono insists she was merely an intermediate party.

Since the incident, Barsony-Arcidiacono has not been seen in public, and inquiries from news organizations have gone unanswered. Her Budapest apartment, adorned with her kinetic pastel drawings, remains closed to visitors. The Hungarian government has stated that BAC Consulting operates solely as a trading-intermediary with no manufacturing facilities in Hungary.

Barsony-Arcidiacono's acquaintances describe her as intellectually impressive but unsettled in her career. Kilian Kleinschmidt, a former U.N. humanitarian administrator, regretted hiring her for a Dutch-funded project in Tunisia, citing management disagreements. Her professional history is marked by numerous, often unverifiable, claims, painting a picture of a complex and enigmatic individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

