Central Europe Floods Highlight Urgent Need for Climate Action

A new report indicates that climate change has doubled the likelihood of severe downpours like recent floods in central Europe. The record rainfall from Storm Boris caused extensive damage and fatalities. Scientists emphasize the need for renewable energy to prevent future extreme weather events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 25-09-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 08:30 IST
Climate change has significantly increased the likelihood of downpours like those that caused catastrophic flooding in central Europe this month, according to a report released Wednesday. The scientific authors are calling on policymakers to address global warming urgently.

The flooding, which is the worst to hit central Europe in at least two decades, has resulted in 24 deaths, extensive property damage, and repairs estimated to cost billions of dollars. The World Weather Attribution, a collective of international scientists, stated that the four days of heavy rainfall brought by Storm Boris were central Europe's heaviest ever recorded.

"Once again, these floods underscore the destructive impact of fossil fuel-driven climate change," remarked Joyce Kimutai, a researcher at Imperial College London and co-author of the study. "To avoid even more severe storms, we must transition from oil, gas, and coal to renewable energy sources," she added. The report stressed that climate change made such storms more intense and frequent and projected even worse conditions if global warming continues unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

