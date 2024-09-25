Left Menu

China Mobilizes Elderly for Community Services Amid Workforce Declines

China is urging its ageing population to volunteer in community services to offset a shrinking workforce due to a declining birth rate. The 'Silver Age' scheme will now extend to more areas, inviting elderly to participate in activities from education to sports. The initiative aims to boost social participation by 2028.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is rallying its elderly population to volunteer in community services and contribute to development efforts across various sectors, as the country grapples with a declining workforce. This move follows measures such as delayed retirement aimed at addressing fewer births, which have led to two consecutive years of population decline.

Last week, a national panel on ageing announced the expansion of its 'Silver Age' scheme to encompass more areas of economic and social development. The civil affairs ministry stated this initiative would engage elderly citizens in grassroots activities, from dispute mediation to health and fitness.

The ministry underscored the importance of the elderly in grassroots governance, aiming for the scheme to significantly enhance social participation by 2028. Activities proposed range from patrols and childcare to senior care and rural child assistance, with positions at major sports facilities and events reserved for elderly volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

