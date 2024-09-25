Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Comprehensive Winter Action Plan to Combat Air Pollution

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:34 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday unveiled the city's Winter Action Plan, introducing a series of measures such as drone monitoring, an anti-dust campaign, new task forces, road-sweeping machines, and the deployment of 200 mobile anti-smog guns to tackle air pollution.

Launching the Winter Action Plan, which focuses on 21 key areas, Rai stated, “This year, our theme is 'Mil Kar Chale, Pradushan Se Lade,'” emphasizing that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would commence actions immediately.

The minister highlighted the use of drones to monitor pollution hotspots, a method employed last year but previously done manually. A special six-member task force has been established to oversee pollution levels and take necessary actions.

The plan also includes the frequent deployment of mobile anti-smog guns. Firecrackers will be banned again, with full enforcement once the notification is issued. GRAP stages will be activated, and 588 teams will work to control the open burning of garbage.

Rai said the government would encourage work from home and voluntary reduction in private vehicle use. If needed, an odd-even road-rationing scheme could be implemented. Artificial rain is also being considered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

