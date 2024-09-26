Left Menu

Dollar Strengthens Amid Mixed Fed Signals and Market Reactions

The dollar held firm on Thursday, following its sharpest rally since June, prompted by mixed signals from Federal Reserve policymakers about future interest rate cuts. The U.S. currency rebounded from its lows against the euro and sterling. Upcoming Fed speeches and jobless claims data are expected to provide further market direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 07:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 07:21 IST
Dollar Strengthens Amid Mixed Fed Signals and Market Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar stayed strong on Thursday after its sharpest rally since early June, as traders awaited speeches from key Federal Reserve officials for clues on future interest rate decisions.

Overnight, the U.S. currency rebounded from a more than one-year low versus the euro and a 2 1/2-year low against sterling. Despite no clear catalyst, investors seemed to reassess the likelihood of aggressive future U.S. rate hikes, with mixed views from Fed speakers.

Later Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers are set to give remarks that could offer more insight. Weekly U.S. jobless claims data will also be closely watched, given the Fed's recent focus on employment over inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024