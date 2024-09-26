Left Menu

Pioneering Adventures: Record-Breaking Bike Rides and 3D-Printed Hotels

British adventurer Neil Laughton sets a record for the highest-altitude bike ride atop a 7,246-meter Nepalese peak. Meanwhile, in Texas, the world's first 3D-printed hotel is under construction, expanding the El Cosmico hotel and campground with 43 new units and 18 residential homes built by a crane-sized 3D printer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British adventurer Neil Laughton has set a new record for the highest-altitude bike ride, reaching a height of 7,246 meters atop a Nepalese peak. Laughton rode a fold-up Brompton bike alongside Sherpa Nima Kanchla.

In Texas, the world's first 3D-printed hotel is being constructed, expanding the El Cosmico hotel and campground in Marfa. The project involves a crane-sized 3D printer that will add 43 new hotel units and 18 residential homes over 40 acres.

Both these pioneering efforts illustrate significant advancements in adventure and construction technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

