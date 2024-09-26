Pioneering Adventures: Record-Breaking Bike Rides and 3D-Printed Hotels

British adventurer Neil Laughton has set a new record for the highest-altitude bike ride, reaching a height of 7,246 meters atop a Nepalese peak. Laughton rode a fold-up Brompton bike alongside Sherpa Nima Kanchla.

In Texas, the world's first 3D-printed hotel is being constructed, expanding the El Cosmico hotel and campground in Marfa. The project involves a crane-sized 3D printer that will add 43 new hotel units and 18 residential homes over 40 acres.

Both these pioneering efforts illustrate significant advancements in adventure and construction technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)