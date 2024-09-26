Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Threatens Catastrophic Impact on Southeast US

Officials have issued urgent evacuation warnings as Hurricane Helene intensifies, threatening catastrophic winds and deadly storm surge along the Florida coast. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane and bring devastating flooding and wind damage through Georgia and the Carolinas, affecting millions of residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Officials issued dire warnings on Thursday about the strengthening Hurricane Helene, pleading with Floridians in coastal areas along the storm's path to evacuate ahead of catastrophic winds and a deadly storm surge.

Forecasters said Helene would reach major hurricane status before making landfall Thursday evening, potentially as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of up to 156 mph (251 km/h). Dangerous flooding and forceful winds were expected to extend into Georgia and the Carolinas. Helene's surge—the wall of seawater pushed on land by hurricane-force winds—could rise as much as 20 feet (6.1 meters) in some spots.

This is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas," said Jared Miller, sheriff of Wakulla County, where Helene is forecast to make landfall. Governor Ron DeSantis warned north Florida residents to flee before time runs out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

