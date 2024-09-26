India's Green Push: States Exceeding 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Targets
India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, is off to a strong start with 80 crore saplings planted. Uttar Pradesh is leading with 26.5 crore saplings. Several states, including Gujarat and Haryana, have also significantly contributed, aiming for 140 crore trees by March 2025.
The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has seen remarkable progress with 80 crore saplings planted since its launch on June 5, World Environment Day.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the effort, planting an impressive 26.5 crore saplings. Other states including Gujarat, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh have also exceeded their targets, contributing significantly to the campaign's success.
The initiative, aimed at combating land degradation and restoring degraded areas, aspires to plant 140 crore trees by March 2025, said the Union Environment Ministry.
