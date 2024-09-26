Windrush Scandal: Decades of Racist Immigration Exposed

A long-withheld official report has detailed how Britain's wrongful detention and deportation of Caribbean migrants were the result of decades of racist immigration laws. These laws were aimed at reducing the country's non-white population.

The Windrush scandal, as it's known, impacted thousands of Caribbean people and tarnished the authority of former Prime Minister Theresa May. Caribbean migrants arrived in Britain between 1948 and 1971 to address post-war labor shortages.

An apology was issued in 2018 for the mistreatment of the Windrush generation, with many denied basic rights and some wrongly deported. The newly released report by the Labour government indicated racist legislative intent behind major immigration laws from 1950 to 1981, profoundly affecting lives of Black people and ethnic minorities in Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)