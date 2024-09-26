Tragedy Strikes Construction Workers in Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic incident on Thursday, two labourers died and four others were rescued after a group of construction workers came under a heap of soil while working in a large pit for a bridge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials have confirmed.

The labourers were engaged in the construction of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway when the soil collapsed on them as they dug a deep pit for a bridge over the Devak river. The collapse left six workers trapped, sparking an immediate response from rescue teams.

Upon receiving the information, district administration, along with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), launched a determined rescue operation. After two hours of intense efforts, four labourers were rescued. Heavy machinery was deployed to extract the remaining two workers, officials added.

District Commissioner Rajesh Sharma and Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Sharma were present at the scene, overseeing the rescue efforts. Four of the workers are reported to be stable, but the two critically injured workers succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to a hospital in Jammu.

The deceased have been identified as Sobin Kumar from Bihar and Lal Singh from Reasi.

