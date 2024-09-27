Hurricane Helene: Devastating Storm Surge Threatens Florida's Panhandle

Driving rain flooded roadways and shut down airports across Florida as Hurricane Helene intensified, marching toward the state's panhandle region. With sustained winds nearing 120 mph, the storm was expected to escalate to a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall.

Authorities urged residents in its path to obey mandatory evacuations, warning of a potentially deadly storm surge that could reach as high as 20 feet. The National Hurricane Center's director, Michael Brennan, described the scenario as 'unsurvivable.'

Governor Ron DeSantis called on North Florida residents to seek shelter immediately, stressing the urgency of evacuating. The storm is projected to impact Georgia's macon area and Tennessee Valley, bringing substantial rainfall that could devastate local agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)