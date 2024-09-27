Deep-Water Tragedy: Profits Over Safety in Titan Submersible Disaster

Witnesses testified that the company operating the experimental deep-water submersible Titan, which imploded and killed five, prioritized profits over safety, ignoring warning signs before the disaster.

These divergent viewpoints emerged as a Coast Guard panel concluded two weeks of testimony on the Titan disaster. The panel aims to determine why the carbon-fiber submersible was lost 12,500 feet deep near the Titanic's wreck.

The legal and exploratory conflict revolves around OceanGate, which sought wealthy clients for its carbon-fiber submersible—a risky but potentially groundbreaking venture. Despite the high-stakes vision painted by OceanGate's founders, experts testified to multiple prior warnings and technical issues that were overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)