Deep-Water Tragedy: Profits Over Safety in Titan Submersible Disaster

Witnesses testified that OceanGate, the operator of the deep-water submersible Titan, prioritized profits over safety, leading to its implosion and the death of five people. The Coast Guard's ongoing inquiry has revealed contrasting narratives of corporate greed versus exploratory ambition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Witnesses testified that the company operating the experimental deep-water submersible Titan, which imploded and killed five, prioritized profits over safety, ignoring warning signs before the disaster.

These divergent viewpoints emerged as a Coast Guard panel concluded two weeks of testimony on the Titan disaster. The panel aims to determine why the carbon-fiber submersible was lost 12,500 feet deep near the Titanic's wreck.

The legal and exploratory conflict revolves around OceanGate, which sought wealthy clients for its carbon-fiber submersible—a risky but potentially groundbreaking venture. Despite the high-stakes vision painted by OceanGate's founders, experts testified to multiple prior warnings and technical issues that were overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

