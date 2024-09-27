Rain Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Roads Closed and Lives Disrupted

In Himachal Pradesh, thirty-three roads have been closed to vehicular traffic due to continued heavy rainfall. The local Meteorological office has forecasted an extended wet spell in the state until Sunday.

Significant rainfall has been logged in various regions with Jogindernagar recording the highest at 80 mm since Thursday, followed closely by Palampur with 79.8 mm. The state's emergency operation centre reported the closure of multiple roads, with Sirmaur facing the highest number of closures at twelve, followed by Kangra with ten, Mandi eight, Kullu two, and Shimla one. Furthermore, eight power supply schemes have been affected.

The rainfall deficit from June 1 until now stands at 19 percent, with the state receiving 590.4 mm against an average of 729.5 mm. Tragically, 186 lives have been lost in rain-related incidents since the onset of the monsoon on June 27, and 28 people remain missing. Financial losses amount to Rs 1,360 crore. The lowest temperature was recorded in Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti at 8.2 degrees Celsius, while Bilaspur experienced the highest with 32.7 degrees Celsius.

