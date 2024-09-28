Hurricane Helene's Devastation Across Southeastern US

Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across Florida and the southeastern US, claiming at least 35 lives and causing widespread destruction. Homes were torn apart, trees snapped like twigs, and emergency crews were on desperate rescue missions to save those stranded in floodwaters.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said that dozens were still trapped in buildings damaged by the Category 4 hurricane. The storm, with sustained winds of 140 mph, made landfall in Florida's rural Big Bend area, causing damages reaching as far as northeast Tennessee.

President Joe Biden expressed prayers for survivors, while the Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed over 1,500 workers to aid in rescues. With millions still without power and increasing numbers of deaths reported, the aftermath of Hurricane Helene underscores the growing impact of climate change on such devastating storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)