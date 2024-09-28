Left Menu

Tropical Storm Helene Unleashes Devastating Floods in Carolinas after Wreaking Havoc in Florida

Tropical Storm Helene caused life-threatening flooding in the Carolinas after leaving widespread destruction in Florida and Georgia as a major hurricane. At least 33 people died, millions lost power, and significant flooding persisted. Emergency crews conducted thousands of water rescues, confronting a landscape of submerged cars, overturned boats, and damaged infrastructure.

Tropical Storm Helene brought catastrophic flooding to the Carolinas on Friday, following its devastating passage through Florida and Georgia as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm killed at least 33 people, disrupted power for over 4 million, and left a trail of destruction with overturned boats, flooded streets, and submerged cars.

Emergency responders carried out thousands of water rescues in affected states. In Atlanta, an apartment complex was evacuated due to rising waters. The storm's progression saw it downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical depression as it moved into Tennessee and Kentucky, with the National Hurricane Center reporting maximum sustained winds of 35 mph by early afternoon.

Helene's heavy rainfall continued to cause severe flooding in the southern Appalachians. In Tennessee, 50 people were trapped on a hospital roof due to rising floodwaters. Significant damage surfaced in Steinhatchee, Florida, where a storm surge displaced mobile homes and grounded boats. Rescue operations continued as emergency services worked tirelessly amidst challenging conditions.

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil's Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

