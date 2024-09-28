Tropical Storm Helene Unleashes Devastating Floods in Carolinas after Wreaking Havoc in Florida

Tropical Storm Helene brought catastrophic flooding to the Carolinas on Friday, following its devastating passage through Florida and Georgia as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm killed at least 33 people, disrupted power for over 4 million, and left a trail of destruction with overturned boats, flooded streets, and submerged cars.

Emergency responders carried out thousands of water rescues in affected states. In Atlanta, an apartment complex was evacuated due to rising waters. The storm's progression saw it downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical depression as it moved into Tennessee and Kentucky, with the National Hurricane Center reporting maximum sustained winds of 35 mph by early afternoon.

Helene's heavy rainfall continued to cause severe flooding in the southern Appalachians. In Tennessee, 50 people were trapped on a hospital roof due to rising floodwaters. Significant damage surfaced in Steinhatchee, Florida, where a storm surge displaced mobile homes and grounded boats. Rescue operations continued as emergency services worked tirelessly amidst challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)