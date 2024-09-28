Breaking Science News: Alien Planet, Art Restoration, and Viking Skeletons

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Frigid alien planet may offer a glimpse at Earth's distant future

The first rocky planet ever spotted orbiting a burned out star called a white dwarf offers a glimpse of what may be in store for Earth billions of years from now. The study, using data from Hawaii-based telescopes, suggests that our planet might survive the death of the sun as a cold and desolate outpost in space. This planet, about 1.9 times the mass of Earth, is orbiting the white dwarf approximately 4,200 light-years away, near the bulge at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, roughly 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion km).

Spanish mother and daughter train bacteria to restore church frescoes

In an innovative cross-discipline collaboration, Spanish microbiologist Pilar Bosch and her mother, Pilar Roig, have teamed up to restore 18th-century paintings by Antonio Palomino using bacteria. This unique approach combines Bosch's expertise in microbiology with Roig's experience in art restoration to tackle one of the oldest churches in Valencia, Spain's third-largest city. Bosch first came across the idea during her PhD research in 2008.

Manchester opens doors to $2.3 billion science and tech innovation district

Manchester opened the first phase of a £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) hub for science and technology companies on Friday. This massive project, named the 'Sister' innovation district, is located on the University of Manchester's former city centre North Campus. The district offers 2 million square feet (186,000 square meters) of commercial space and 1,500 new homes, with the aim of boosting the city's status as a science and tech center. The project is a collaboration between university and private sector investors.

Danish archaeologists unearth 50 Viking skeletons

An archaeological dig in Denmark has revealed 50 well-preserved Viking-era skeletons, offering new insights into the lives of the Nordic seafarers. The skeletons were found near Odense, Denmark's third-largest city, and were protected from decomposition by high water levels and favorable soil conditions. Michael Borre Lundoe, the excavation leader from Museum Odense, noted that this discovery could significantly enhance our understanding of Viking life in the Middle Ages.

