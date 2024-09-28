Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: 3D-Printed Hotel & Chonky Penguin Chick Mania

The summary includes the world's first 3D-printed hotel taking shape in Texas and the internet buzz over a chonky Australian penguin chick named Pesto, who caught the eye of U.S. pop star Katy Perry. The hotel, El Cosmico, is expanding with 43 new hotel units and 18 residential homes, while Pesto has become a sensation at an Australian aquarium.

Updated: 28-09-2024 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the world of unusual updates, a 3D-printed hotel is materializing in Texas, setting a new milestone for hospitality and construction. El Cosmico, located near Marfa, has initiated the expansion of its facility to include 43 hotel units and 18 residential homes on a sprawling 60-acre plot, thanks to gigantic 3D printers.

Meanwhile, Australia has gone into a frenzy over Pesto, an oversized king penguin chick. Hundreds have flocked to see Pesto at an Australian aquarium, with pop sensation Katy Perry joining the fanfare. During her visit for the Australian Football League Grand Final, Perry expressed her wish to 'kiss Pesto', adding to the bird's celebrity status.

These odd news highlights underline the blend of technological innovation and whimsical internet phenomena that captivate global audiences.

