In the world of unusual updates, a 3D-printed hotel is materializing in Texas, setting a new milestone for hospitality and construction. El Cosmico, located near Marfa, has initiated the expansion of its facility to include 43 hotel units and 18 residential homes on a sprawling 60-acre plot, thanks to gigantic 3D printers.

Meanwhile, Australia has gone into a frenzy over Pesto, an oversized king penguin chick. Hundreds have flocked to see Pesto at an Australian aquarium, with pop sensation Katy Perry joining the fanfare. During her visit for the Australian Football League Grand Final, Perry expressed her wish to 'kiss Pesto', adding to the bird's celebrity status.

These odd news highlights underline the blend of technological innovation and whimsical internet phenomena that captivate global audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)